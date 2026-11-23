How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets kick-off time

The Brooklyn Nets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA action tonight, with live coverage available on NBCSN and via Fubo's five-day free trial.