How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets Match Preview

The Brooklyn Nets face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action tonight, with live coverage available on Bucks TV Network, WBAY - 365BLK (Green Bay, WI), YES Network and via Fubo's five-day free trial.