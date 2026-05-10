LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

Today's game between Mallorca and Villarreal will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 8:00 AM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Mallorca vs Villarreal are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming services, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geo-restrictions and watch the game from abroad.

Mallorca host Villarreal at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma in a LaLiga fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at very different ends of the table.

Villarreal arrive in third place, locked in a battle to secure a Champions League spot with the season entering its final stretch. Marcelino's side have been one of the more consistent teams in Spain across the second half of the campaign, and they come into this game off the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Levante last weekend.

That result underlined just how dangerous this Villarreal side can be going forward. Nicolas Pepe, Giovani Lo Celso, and Gerard Moreno give them attacking options that few sides in the division can match, and their push for a top-three finish looks very much alive.

Mallorca sit 15th, in safer mid-table territory, but they are not without their own motivation. Three wins from their last five LaLiga matches, including a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in April, show this is a side capable of troubling anyone on their day.

The hosts beat Girona 1-0 away from home on May 1, their most recent outing, and will be looking to build on that result. Javier Aguirre's team defend with discipline and can be difficult to break down at Son Moix.

Villarreal's record against Mallorca in recent meetings tilts heavily in the visitors' favour, but form on the day and the importance of the points mean nothing can be taken for granted here.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Mallorca vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Mallorca will be without M. Morlanes, M. Kumbulla, and L. Bergstroem through injury ahead of this fixture. Pablo Maffeo is suspended and will play no part. Mallorca's projected XI reads: L. Roman; M. Morey, M. Valjent, J. Mojica; O. Mascarell, S. Darder, P. Torre, A. Sanchez; Samu, V. Muriqi, J. Kalumba.

Villarreal are without J. Foyth through injury, while no suspensions are reported in the squad. Their projected XI is: A. Tenas; A. Freeman, P. Navarro, A. Pedraza; R. Veiga, A. Moleiro, S. Comesana, D. Parejo; N. Pepe, G. Moreno, G. Mikautadze.

Form

Mallorca head into this match with a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five LaLiga games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win at Girona on May 1, and they also beat Real Madrid 2-1 at home on April 4. A 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in April was their most emphatic performance in the run, while their only defeat came against Deportivo Alaves, who won 2-1 on April 25. A 1-1 draw at Valencia sits in the middle of the sequence.

Villarreal arrive with a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match was a 5-1 home win over Levante on May 2, and they also beat Celta Vigo 2-1 away on April 26. A 2-1 road win at Athletic Bilbao in April was another strong result in the run. Their only defeat came at Girona, who won 1-0 on April 6, while a 1-1 draw at Real Oviedo on April 23 rounds out the five-match stretch. Villarreal have scored ten goals across their last five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Villarreal hosted Mallorca in LaLiga and won 2-1. Prior to that, Villarreal beat Mallorca 4-0 at home in January 2025, a result that underlines their dominance in recent encounters. Across the last five competitive meetings, Villarreal hold the stronger record with three wins to Mallorca's none, with one draw and one Mallorca defeat also recorded in that span.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal sit third while Mallorca are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Mallorca vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: