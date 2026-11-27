How to watch Lincoln City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 LNER Stadium

Lincoln City host Wolverhampton Wanderers at LNER Stadium in the Championship, with the visitors arriving in far better shape than the hosts.

Chris Cohen's side are in a rough patch. Lincoln have lost all five of their last league games, most recently going down 4-0 to Charlton Athletic on November 24.

They have scored just three goals in that run and sit 21st in the table, which leaves them deep in relegation trouble.

Cesar Peixoto's Wolves are in the top three and have won four and drawn one of their last five. They beat Derby County 3-0 on November 24 and Charlton Athletic 2-1 three days earlier.

Wolves have conceded only two goals across that spell, and a trip to a struggling Lincoln side offers a chance to build further on that momentum.

Lincoln will need a sharp response at home to halt the slide. Here is what you need to know before kick-off.

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