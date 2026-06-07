Segunda Division - LaLiga2 Playoff Estadio de Gran Canaria

Today's game between Las Palmas and Malaga will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Las Palmas vs Malaga is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Segunda Division fixture are listed below.

Las Palmas host Malaga at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in a Segunda Division fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table.

Luis Garcia's side come into this match sitting fifth in LaLiga2, knowing that three points could keep their promotion push alive. Their home form has been a foundation for everything they have built this season.

Malaga arrive in better shape. Juan Funes has his squad in fourth place, and they have won four of their last five league matches. That run of form makes them one of the division's most consistent sides right now.

Las Palmas have shown they can grind out results on the road, but at the Estadio de Gran Canaria they carry genuine threat. Their attacking output in recent weeks has given their supporters real belief.

Malaga's away record tells its own story. They beat Real Zaragoza 2-0 on the road last time out, and their confidence travelling to opposition venues is well-founded.

This is a fixture that could shift the promotion picture. Both clubs know what is at stake, and the quality on show should make for compelling viewing.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Las Palmas vs Malaga, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Malaga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas are managed by Luis Garcia. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Malaga head coach Juan Funes also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. No projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Las Palmas have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Segunda Division matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Deportivo La Coruna, following a 1-1 draw with Real Zaragoza the week before. They also beat Almeria 1-2 on the road earlier in May. Their only blemish in that run was a 5-1 defeat to FC Andorra, which stands out as an outlier against otherwise solid results. Las Palmas have scored seven goals across those five games and conceded ten.

Malaga have been in strong form, winning four of their last five Segunda Division fixtures. They beat Real Zaragoza 2-0 away from home in their most recent match and earlier in the run defeated AD Ceuta FC 4-1 and Eibar 4-2. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at Racing Santander. Malaga have scored twelve goals and conceded five across that five-match stretch, giving them the superior goal record heading into this encounter.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 11, 2026, when Malaga beat Las Palmas 2-0 in a Segunda Division fixture. Before that, Malaga won 1-0 at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the data, Malaga have won three and Las Palmas have won one, with one draw. Las Palmas' only win in that sequence came in April 2022, when they beat Malaga 2-1 at home.

Standings

In the LaLiga2 table, Malaga currently sit fourth and Las Palmas are fifth, separated by a single position as both clubs push for promotion.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Las Palmas vs Malaga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: