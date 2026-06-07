Today's game between Kosovo and Andorra will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Kosovo vs Andorra is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this fixture are listed below.

Kosovo and Andorra meet in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture as a chance to prepare ahead of future competitive commitments.

Kosovo arrive having endured a difficult recent stretch. They lost their last outing 2-1 to Czechia in a friendly at the end of May, and that result followed a 1-0 defeat to Turkey in World Cup qualification back in March. There is work to do for the home side.

Andorra's situation is more pressing. They have lost four of their last five matches and have scored just once across that run. A goalless draw with San Marino in March represents their only point in recent memory.

For Kosovo, the priority will be restoring some confidence after back-to-back losses. Their World Cup qualifying campaign produced mixed results, with a memorable 3-4 win away at Slovakia offset by defeats to Turkey and a draw with Switzerland.

Andorra will simply be looking to compete. A 1-0 loss to Iraq in late May was their most recent outing, and they have conceded seven goals across their last five games while finding the net just once.

Neither side enters this fixture with momentum, which makes for an intriguing dynamic. Whoever can impose their structure early will likely control the game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Kosovo vs Andorra, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Kosovo vs Andorra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side. Kosovo's coaching staff have not confirmed a probable lineup, and there are no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. The same applies to Andorra, with no squad information or personnel updates released ahead of the fixture. Details will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

Kosovo have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Czechia in a friendly on May 31. Their best recent performance came in a 3-4 away win against Slovakia in World Cup qualification in March, though they followed that with a 1-0 loss to Turkey days later. A draw with Switzerland and a 2-0 win over Slovenia in November round out their last five outings.

Andorra have won none of their last five, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 loss to Iraq on May 29. A goalless draw with San Marino in March is the only point they have taken in this stretch, while a 4-0 defeat to Finland last November was among their heavier losses. Andorra have scored just once across these five fixtures while conceding seven.





Head-to-Head Record

KOS Last 2 matches AND 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Andorra 0 - 3 Kosovo

Kosovo 1 - 1 Andorra 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2023, when Kosovo beat Andorra 3-0 in a European Championship qualification fixture played on Andorra's home ground. The two sides also met in March 2023, with Kosovo and Andorra drawing 1-1 in Pristina in the same qualifying campaign. Across both recorded meetings, Kosovo hold the stronger record, with one win and one draw.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kosovo vs Andorra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: