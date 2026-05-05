Today's game between Juventud de las Piedras and Atletico MG will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Juventud de las Piedras vs Atletico MG are listed below.

Viewers can watch live via Fubo or live stream the match through Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch the match without geo-restrictions blocking your access.

Juventud de las Piedras host Atletico Mineiro in Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

The Uruguayan side have been quietly building momentum in this group. Back-to-back wins in their last two outings, including a 4-0 demolition of Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana, have lifted their confidence and sharpened their standing in the section.

Atletico MG arrive in a more complicated state. Their most recent Serie A outing ended in a 1-3 defeat to Cruzeiro, and the wider picture across their last five matches tells the story of a side that has been inconsistent and, at times, vulnerable.

The two clubs have already met once this group stage, with Atletico winning 2-1 in Belo Horizonte. Juventud will be looking to reverse that result on home soil and push their case for a stronger position in the group.

Group B remains tightly contested. Juventud currently sit second, while Atletico occupy fourth place, meaning the gap between the sides is meaningful but not insurmountable for either team.

With points at a premium and the group phase approaching its conclusion, both managers will treat this as a match they cannot afford to lose.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Juventud de las Piedras vs Atletico MG, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Juventud de las Piedras vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Juventud de las Piedras ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Atletico MG are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and their projected XI is yet to be announced. Check back for the latest updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Juventud de las Piedras head into this fixture in solid form, collecting three wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Montevideo Wanderers in the Primera Division on May 2, and they followed a strong Copa Sudamericana performance before that, beating Academia Puerto Cabello 4-0. Two draws against Liverpool FC and Club Atletico Penarol bookend a run that also includes the 2-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Atletico MG in April. Across the five games, the home side have shown they can score freely when in rhythm.

Atletico MG's recent record is more troubled. They have won once, lost three times, and their only Copa Sudamericana result in this run was a 2-1 win over Juventud de las Piedras in April. A 1-3 defeat to Cruzeiro on May 3 is their most recent outing, and a 4-0 loss to Flamengo earlier in the run underlines a side that has struggled for defensive consistency. They have conceded freely across their last five matches, with losses to Cienciano, Flamengo, and Coritiba all featuring in that sequence.





Head-to-Head Record

JUV Last match CAM 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Atletico MG 2 - 1 Juventud de las Piedras 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two clubs have met once in the Copa Sudamericana group stage this cycle, with Atletico MG winning 2-1 as the home side on April 16, 2026. That result is the only recorded meeting between the clubs in the provided dataset. Juventud will be looking to go one better on their own patch in this second encounter.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, Juventud de las Piedras currently sit second, with Atletico MG in fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventud de las Piedras vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: