Today's game between Inter Toronto FC and Atletico Ottawa will kick-off at May 1, 2026, 7:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Inter Toronto FC vs Atletico Ottawa are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States via Fubo, FS2, and Fox One.

Inter Toronto FC host Atletico Ottawa in a Premier League fixture that carries real meaning for both clubs as the Canadian top flight season builds momentum.

Inter Toronto come into this one sitting fourth in the standings, and their recent form has been a mixed picture. A 1-0 win over Vancouver FC earlier this month gave them a boost, though a 1-1 draw with Cavalry FC in their last outing means they have not strung together back-to-back wins in the current run.

Atletico Ottawa arrive at a difficult moment. Three defeats in their last four league matches have put pressure on the visiting side, and a 3-1 loss to Cavalry FC in April underlined the defensive problems they have been working through. Their only win in that stretch came away at Supra du Quebec.

The head-to-head record between these sides is tight and has produced drama at both ends. Their meeting in September 2025 ended 2-2, and the Canadian Championship tie between the clubs last summer went Ottawa's way after a 4-3 aggregate result across two legs.

With Inter Toronto looking to consolidate their top-four spot and Ottawa needing points to arrest a run of poor form, there is plenty at stake when these two Ontario clubs meet.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Inter Toronto FC vs Atletico Ottawa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Inter Toronto FC ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

The same applies for Atletico Ottawa. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visiting squad, and their projected XI is yet to be confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Form

Inter Toronto FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Cavalry FC on April 25, while a 1-0 win over Vancouver FC on April 19 represented their best result of the recent run. They also drew 2-2 with HFX Wanderers in April. Inter Toronto have scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atletico Ottawa's last five matches tell a harder story: one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Vancouver FC on April 26, and their only win came away at Supra du Quebec on April 19. They lost 3-1 to Cavalry FC and 2-0 to Forge FC in April, and suffered a 5-0 defeat to Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in February. Ottawa have scored four goals and conceded eleven across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 14, 2025, when Inter Toronto FC and Atletico Ottawa drew 2-2 in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five meetings, the record shows two wins for Atletico Ottawa, one win for Inter Toronto, and two draws. Goals have been shared relatively evenly across those encounters, with the Canadian Championship ties in the summer of 2025 producing the most decisive results.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Inter Toronto FC currently sit in fourth place, with Atletico Ottawa occupying sixth position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter Toronto FC vs Atletico Ottawa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: