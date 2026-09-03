Watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs UAB Blazers NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Illinois Fighting Illini vs UAB Blazers kick-off time
Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the UAB Blazers. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. CT).
How to watch and live stream Illinois vs Alabama-Birmingham
Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using FOX One, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.
READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes BTN among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to BTN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.
Free five day trial available.
Sling TV
Sling TV delivers the lowest entry price for college football, allowing you to secure core channels like ESPN, FS1, and key conference networks without paying for a bloated channel package. It is the most flexible, cost-effective choice for fans looking to watch big matchups on a strict budget.
Flexible passes available.
Fubo
Built specifically for die-hard sports fans, Fubo lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously on compatible devices so you never miss a Saturday kickoff. It includes essential college sports channels in its base plans alongside 4K broadcast options for major games.
Free five day trial available.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.
Free five day trial available.
Sling TV
Sling TV delivers the lowest entry price for college football, allowing you to secure core channels like ESPN, FS1, and key conference networks without paying for a bloated channel package. It is the most flexible, cost-effective choice for fans looking to watch big matchups on a strict budget.
Flexible passes available.
Fubo
Built specifically for die-hard sports fans, Fubo lets you stream up to four live games simultaneously on compatible devices so you never miss a Saturday kickoff. It includes essential college sports channels in its base plans alongside 4K broadcast options for major games.
Free five day trial available.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream offers the closest experience to traditional cable, ensuring you get virtually every local broadcast affiliate, national sports channel, and regional network available. It is the best choice for fans who want zero channel gaps, unlimited Cloud DVR, and seamless local coverage.
Free five day trial available.