Bundesliga - Bundesliga PreZero Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart are listed below. ESPN Select is broadcasting this Bundesliga fixture in the United States, and you can watch live via the ESPN platform.

Hoffenheim host VfB Stuttgart at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim in a Bundesliga fixture that has plenty riding on it for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Hoffenheim come into this match in decent form, having won two of their last three Bundesliga outings. Their 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund last weekend showed a side capable of beating top-half opposition, and Pelayo Morilla's team will be keen to extend that momentum on home soil.

Stuttgart arrive in a more complicated situation. The Swabians are fourth in the Bundesliga table, but their recent form has been mixed, and the club carries significant off-pitch noise into this fixture. Sebastian Hoeneß has been linked with a departure, with reports naming several coaching candidates should he leave before the end of the season.

There is also the matter of the DFB-Pokal final to consider. Stuttgart beat Freiburg 2-1 in extra time in the semi-final, with Deniz Undav hauling them back into the contest before Tiago Tomas struck a late winner. That cup run adds a layer of fatigue and fixture congestion to Stuttgart's schedule.

Midfield playmaker Angelo Stiller has attracted serious interest from Juventus, with reports suggesting the Italian club regard him as their top summer target. Whether that background noise affects Stuttgart's focus on the pitch remains to be seen.

The goalkeeper situation at Stuttgart has also been clarified in recent days. Alexander Nübel is set to depart when his loan from Bayern Munich ends, with the club expected to promote from within rather than sign a replacement.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Bundesliga match live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Hoffenheim are without Valentin Gendrey and Ko Itakura Machida through injury, while Robin Hranac and Grischa Proemel are both unavailable for other reasons. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Stuttgart travel to Sinsheim missing Finn Jeltsch and Luca Jovanovic through injury. There are no reported suspensions for the visitors. As with Hoffenheim, no projected XI has been confirmed at this stage, and the team news section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Hoffenheim have collected seven points from their last five Bundesliga matches, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory away at Hamburger SV, following a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund the week before. They drew 2-2 with Augsburg in between those wins, and suffered defeats to Mainz 05 (1-2) and RB Leipzig (0-5) earlier in that run. Across the five matches, Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded eleven.

Stuttgart have taken six points from their last five matches across all competitions, winning two, drawing one, and losing two. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, and they beat Freiburg 2-1 in the DFB-Pokal semi-final before that. Stuttgart lost 4-2 to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, beat Hamburger SV 4-0, and lost 0-2 to Borussia Dortmund in that five-match stretch. They scored nine goals and conceded eight across those fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended goalless, with Stuttgart hosting Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga fixture in December 2025. Prior to that, the two clubs drew 1-1 when Hoffenheim hosted Stuttgart in February 2025, and the same scoreline was produced when Stuttgart were at home in October 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Hoffenheim hold the stronger overall record, having won two of the five meetings, with Stuttgart winning one and two ending in draws.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Stuttgart currently sit fourth, one place above Hoffenheim in fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: