How to watch Grenada vs St. Kitts and Nevis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 15:00

Grenada host St. Kitts and Nevis in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having already met once in the current group stage campaign.

Grenada arrive at this fixture in poor form, having won just one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Bonaire, and they have conceded freely throughout this Nations League group stage.

St. Kitts and Nevis, by contrast, have been the stronger side in recent weeks. They beat Grenada 3-0 in the reverse fixture in September and have picked up back-to-back draws against Cuba to maintain their position in the group.

In the standings, St. Kitts and Nevis sit second in Group 3 of League B, while Grenada are rooted to fourth. The visitors will be looking to consolidate their position, while the hosts need a result to keep their campaign alive.

With the head-to-head record from earlier in this competition firmly in St. Kitts and Nevis's favour, Grenada face a difficult task on home soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League fixture.

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