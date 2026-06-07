Friendlies - Friendlies Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Italy will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Greece vs Italy is available to watch in the United States on Fubo and Tubi. Watch live on Fubo, or tune in via Tubi.

Greece host Italy at the Pankritio Stadium in an international friendly, with both sides carrying unresolved questions into the fixture as the summer approaches.

For Ivan Jovanovic's Greece, this match arrives days after a 2-2 draw with Sweden — a result that continued a pattern of inconsistency that has defined their recent run. Greece have won just one of their last five matches, and Jovanovic will be looking for a more controlled performance on home soil.

Italy arrive in a state of transition. The Azzurri are without a permanent head coach, with interim manager Silvio Baldini overseeing the squad while the federation weighs its options. Baldini has been publicly critical of the administration around him, and the backdrop of managerial uncertainty has done little to steady a side still searching for cohesion.

Their most recent outing — a 1-0 win over Luxembourg — offered some encouragement, but Italy's broader form tells a more complicated story. A 4-1 defeat to Norway and a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying underline the work still to be done.

Italy's absence from the 2026 World Cup gives this summer's friendly schedule added weight. With no tournament to prepare for, these fixtures are less about sharpening tactics and more about identity — who is in the picture, who is being phased out, and what the next chapter looks like.

Greece, meanwhile, have their own preparations to manage. Jovanovic's side narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification and will be eager to build momentum heading into the next international cycle.

For US viewers wanting to catch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Greece vs Italy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ivan Jovanovic remains in charge of Greece for this fixture, though no confirmed injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been named ahead of the match, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Italy also have no confirmed team news available at this stage. No coach is officially listed, no injuries have been declared, and no projected XI has been published. Updates will be added as both camps release further information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Greece carry a W1-D2-L2 record from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Sweden in a friendly on June 4, and before that they drew 0-0 with Hungary in March. The highlight of that run was a 3-2 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying, though they also lost 1-0 to Paraguay and drew 0-0 with Belarus. Greece have scored just five goals across those five games and conceded five, with only one win in the sequence.

Italy have won two and lost two of their last five outings, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in a friendly on June 3. Before that, a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying ended a run of back-to-back wins over Northern Ireland and Moldova. Italy's heaviest result in the period was a 4-1 defeat to Norway in November 2025. Across the five matches, Italy scored five goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides was a 2-0 win for Italy in a European Championship qualifier on October 12, 2019, played in Rome. Three months earlier, in the reverse fixture on June 8, 2019, Italy won 3-0 in Athens in the same competition. The only other recorded meeting in the available data is a 1-1 draw in a friendly on November 19, 2008, played in Greece. Across the three listed matches, Italy have won twice and drawn once, without a defeat.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: