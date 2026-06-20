World Cup - Grp. E Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Ecuador and Curacao will kick-off at Jun 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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Ecuador vs Curacao is available to watch live in the United States on FS1 and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Ecuador and Curacao meet at Kansas City Stadium on June 20 in a Group E fixture that carries genuine consequences for both sides at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ecuador arrived in North America as one of CONMEBOL's more credible contenders, but their campaign began with a gut punch. Amad Diallo's 90th-minute strike for Ivory Coast ended La Tri's 19-game unbeaten streak and left Sebastian Beccacece's side with work to do from the opening matchday.

Beccacece has built his team around defensive structure and an intense press. Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie form a centre-back partnership of genuine Champions League pedigree, while Moises Caicedo provides the engine in midfield. Ecuador have the quality to recover, but they cannot afford another slip.

Curacao's World Cup debut has been a steep introduction to tournament football. Dick Advocaat's side conceded seven against Germany on matchday one, a result that laid bare the gap between the Caribbean nation and the tournament's heavyweights. The task now is to show more of what made them a compelling qualification story.

Advocaat has experienced players to call upon. Tahith Chong brings top-flight pedigree, Leandro Bacuna adds creativity, and goalkeeper Eloy Room will need to be at his best again. Curacao's squad is drawn heavily from the Dutch football system, which at least gives them a shared tactical language.

Both teams sit in the bottom half of Group E, with Ecuador third and Curacao fourth. A point here keeps both sides alive; a win could reshape the group entirely.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ecuador vs Curacao, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Ecuador vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ecuador manager Sebastian Beccacece is expected to name a back four built around Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapie, with Angelo Preciado and Joel Ordonez on either flank. Moises Caicedo and Alan Franco are projected in midfield, with Pedro Vite and John Yeboah providing width. Gonzalo Plata and Enner Valencia are expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side ahead of this fixture.

Curacao head coach Dick Advocaat is projected to start Eloy Room in goal, with Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, and Riechedly Bazoer forming the defensive line. Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna, and Leandro Bacuna are set for midfield roles, with Sontje Hansen, Tahith Chong, and Jurgen Locadia in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Ecuador head into this match with two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their World Cup opener on June 14, which ended a lengthy unbeaten run. Before that, La Tri defeated Guatemala 3-0 and Saudi Arabia 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. They drew 1-1 with both the Netherlands and Morocco back in March. Across those five matches, Ecuador scored eight goals and conceded four.

Curacao's recent record makes for difficult reading: one win from five matches. Their sole victory was a 4-0 friendly against Aruba on June 7. That result was sandwiched between four defeats, including a 7-1 loss to Germany in their World Cup opener and a 4-1 defeat to Scotland. Australia beat them 5-1 in March, and China won 2-0 in the same window. Curacao scored six goals and conceded 19 across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





Ecuador and Curacao have no recorded meetings in the available data. June 20, 2026 marks the first time these two nations have faced each other at any level.

Standings

In Group E, Ecuador currently sit third and Curacao fourth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ecuador vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: