How to watch Cuba vs Grenada with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Cuba host Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the group leaders looking to extend their advantage at the top of B Group 3.

Cuba sit first in the standings and have been the dominant force in this group. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 7-1 win over Bonaire, a result that underlines just how sharp they have been going forward across this campaign.

Grenada arrive in difficult shape. They have lost four of their last five matches in this competition and were beaten 3-2 by St. Kitts and Nevis as recently as November 13, a result that leaves their group hopes in serious doubt.

The two sides have met before in this Nations League cycle. Cuba won that reverse fixture 3-0 in Grenada back in September, and the head-to-head record between these teams tilts firmly in Cuba's favour.

For Grenada, this is a match they need to win to keep any realistic ambitions alive. For Cuba, three points would put the group beyond reach for their rivals.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Cuba vs Grenada.

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