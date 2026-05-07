Conference League - Final Stage Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Shakhtar Donetsk will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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US viewers can watch Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk live via Paramount+ or ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paramount+ holds exclusive English-language rights to the UEFA Conference League in the United States, streaming every match of the competition. ViX also airs select Conference League fixtures and is worth checking for this match.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in your home country and stream the match as normal, bypassing any geo-restrictions you might encounter abroad.

Crystal Palace host Shakhtar Donetsk at Selhurst Park in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semifinal, with Oliver Glasner's side carrying a two-goal advantage into the return fixture.

The Eagles produced a memorable performance in Krakow, winning 3-1 in the first leg to put one foot in the final. Ismaila Sarr set the tone almost immediately, scoring the fastest goal in Conference League history within seconds of kick-off, and the evening only grew from there.

Chris Richards added to the occasion with a long throw in the second half that led directly to a Palace goal, underlining the collective contribution that carried the English side to a commanding position in the tie.

Shakhtar arrive at Selhurst Park needing to overturn that deficit. The Ukrainian side have been in solid domestic form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions, but their Conference League campaign now demands a result on the road.

Palace's recent Premier League form has been inconsistent. A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on May 3 followed their first-leg triumph, and Glasner will be aware that fatigue and a stretched squad could be factors. Still, the home crowd and a two-goal cushion give the Eagles a clear advantage.

With a place in the Conference League final on the line, Selhurst Park will be rocking. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this semifinal second leg live.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Crystal Palace are without Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure through injury ahead of this fixture. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Glasner's projected XI reads: D. Henderson; J. Canvot, M. Lacroix, C. Richards, Y. Pino; D. Munoz, T. Mitchell, I. Sarr, A. Wharton; D. Kamada, J. Mateta. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Shakhtar Donetsk have no injuries or suspensions listed. Their projected XI is: D. Riznyk; V. Tobias, M. Matviyenko, P. Henrique, V. Bondar; A. Santana, Pedrinho, M. Gomes, Newerton; O. Ocheretko, Kaua Elias.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 9 E. Nketiah

28 C. Doucoure Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League on May 3. The bright spot in that run was the 3-1 Conference League first-leg win over Shakhtar on April 30, which remains their most significant result of the period. Palace also drew 0-0 with West Ham and lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the league, while falling 2-1 to Fiorentina in the Conference League earlier in April.

Shakhtar Donetsk arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv on May 3. They also beat Kudrivka 3-1, Zorya 2-1, and Polissya Zhytomyr 1-0 in their domestic league, with their only defeat in this period coming in the Conference League first leg against Palace.





Head-to-Head Record

CRY Last match SHK 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Shakhtar Donetsk 1 - 3 Crystal Palace 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs is the Conference League semifinal first leg on April 30, 2026, which Crystal Palace won 3-1 away in Krakow. That result gives Palace a commanding advantage heading into this second leg at Selhurst Park.

Standings

In the Conference League table, Crystal Palace sit tenth and Shakhtar Donetsk sixth, meaning Shakhtar entered the semifinal as the higher-ranked side. That gap makes Palace's 3-1 first-leg win all the more significant, with the Eagles now in a strong position to reach the final despite their lower standing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: