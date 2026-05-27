Conference League - Final Stage Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano in the United States are listed below.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano meet at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday, May 27, with the UEFA Conference League trophy on the line. It is a final that few would have predicted at the start of the campaign, yet both clubs have earned their place on European football's stage.

For Crystal Palace, this represents the club's most significant continental occasion. The south London side have navigated a demanding path to the final, with their most recent European outing a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Their domestic form, though, has been mixed — two draws and two defeats in their last four Premier League games, including a 2-1 loss to Arsenal on the final day of the season as the Gunners were crowned champions at Selhurst Park.

Manager Oliver Glasner takes charge of what could be his final game as Palace head coach. Reports confirm Glasner is leaving the club at the end of the season, which adds a charged atmosphere around Wednesday's occasion.

Rayo Vallecano arrive from Madrid in strong form. Inigo Perez's side have won two of their last three LaLiga fixtures and beat Strasbourg in the Conference League to reach this stage. Two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five games tells the story of a team that has been consistent without being spectacular.

The Spanish side sit fifth in the Conference League standings heading into the final, one place above Crystal Palace in tenth — though standings matter little now that only one match remains.

Leipzig is no stranger to major European occasions, having hosted games during the 2006 World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024. Red Bull Arena provides a modern and atmospheric setting for what promises to be a compelling final.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner names a projected XI that includes Dean Henderson in goal, with a back line of Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot, Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are set to feature in midfield alongside Daniel Munoz, with Ismaila Sarr, Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta further forward. Chris Richards and Edward Nketiah are both listed as unavailable through injury, while no suspensions are recorded for the Palace squad.

For Rayo Vallecano, Inigo Perez is expected to line up with Dani Cardenas between the posts and a defence featuring Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Pep Chavarria and Ivan Balliu. Jorge de Frutos, Oscar Valentin, Alvaro Garcia, Isi Palazon and Unai Lopez are named in midfield, with Alexandre Zurawski leading the attack. Luiz Felipe is the only player listed as injured for the Spanish side, and no suspensions apply. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Crystal Palace head into the final with a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their only victory in that run came against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League, a 2-1 win. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on May 24, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss to Manchester City earlier in the month.

Rayo Vallecano have been in considerably better shape, recording three wins and two draws from their last five games without a single defeat. They beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 on May 23 in their most recent LaLiga fixture and also claimed a 2-0 win over Villarreal. Their Conference League semi-final was settled by a solitary away goal in a 1-0 win at Strasbourg. Across those five matches, Rayo have scored seven goals and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are recorded in the provided data. Wednesday's Conference League Final will be the first documented encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Rayo Vallecano finished the league phase in fifth place, with Crystal Palace in tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: