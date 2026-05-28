Today's game between Cruzeiro and Barcelona SC will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Cruzeiro host Barcelona SC in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture that carries real weight for both sides. With Group D still unsettled, the Brazilian club and the Ecuadorian visitors both need a result to strengthen their standing in the competition.

Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro come into this match off the back of a 2-1 Serie A win over Chapecoense, a result that gave the squad some domestic momentum heading into continental action. Their Copa Libertadores campaign has been steady if unspectacular, with a 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors their most recent group stage outing before this one.

Barcelona SC arrive from Guayaquil with a complicated week behind them. Cesar Farias's side beat Delfin 1-2 in the Ecuadorian Serie A on May 24, but a 2-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Universidad Catolica just days earlier left them sitting fourth in Group D, under pressure to respond.

The Ecuadorians have shown they can hurt teams at this level. Their 1-0 win over Boca Juniors earlier in the group stage demonstrated that quality, and they have been sharp in attack across their recent domestic run, putting three past Aucas and four past Insutec in cup action.

Cruzeiro hold the advantage from the one previous meeting between these sides this campaign, a 1-0 win for the Brazilian club when the fixture was played in Guayaquil back in April. That result puts Barcelona SC in the position of needing to overturn a deficit in unfamiliar surroundings.

Second place in Group D is still within reach for Cruzeiro, while Barcelona SC cannot afford another slip if they want to stay in contention. The stakes are clear for both managers.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cruzeiro head coach Artur Jorge has not confirmed injury or suspension information ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Barcelona SC manager Cesar Farias is similarly without a confirmed squad update at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been made available for the away side. This section will be updated as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cruzeiro have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Chapecoense in Serie A, and they also drew 1-1 with Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores during that run. A 1-1 draw with Palmeiras and wins over Goias and Bahia complete the sequence. Cruzeiro have scored six goals and conceded three across those five outings, and the run of three consecutive wins before the Boca draw points to a side building form at a useful moment.

Barcelona SC have won three and lost two from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win over Delfin in the Ecuadorian Serie A, but that followed a 2-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Universidad Catolica. Earlier in the run, they beat Aucas 3-0 and won 2-4 away at Insutec in the Copa Ecuador, with their only other loss coming against Independiente del Valle. Barcelona SC have scored ten goals across those five matches but have also shown defensive vulnerability, conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record

CRU Last match BSC 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Barcelona SC 0 - 1 Cruzeiro 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in the Copa Libertadores on April 8, 2026, when Barcelona SC hosted Cruzeiro and lost 0-1. That single result gives the Brazilian club the head-to-head advantage heading into this fixture.

Standings

In Group D of the Copa Libertadores, Cruzeiro sit second and Barcelona SC are fourth. That gap means Cruzeiro are in a position to consolidate their place in the top two, while Barcelona SC must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruzeiro vs Barcelona SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: