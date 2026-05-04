Serie A - Serie A Stadio Giovanni Zini

Today's game between Cremonese and Lazio will kick-off at May 4, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cremonese vs Lazio are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on Paramount+ and DAZN. Paramount+ holds the primary Serie A rights for US audiences and broadcasts in English, while DAZN carries coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside the US and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you get around geographic restrictions and watch from anywhere.

Cremonese host Lazio at the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table.

Cremonese sit 18th in the division and are fighting to avoid relegation. Their recent run has been brutal — three defeats in four league games, including a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Napoli last time out.

Lazio arrive in eighth place and with a Coppa Italia campaign still alive. Marco Baroni's side beat Napoli 2-0 away in Serie A earlier this month, a result that underlined their quality, though a 3-3 draw at Udinese most recently showed they are not without vulnerabilities.

The visitors are carrying a significant injury list, with several key players absent. That could offer Cremonese a foothold, even if the gap in quality between the two clubs at this stage of the season is hard to ignore.

Cremonese's survival hopes are fading. They have won just once in their last five league games, and the margin for error is shrinking with each passing round.

For Lazio, three points in Cremona would consolidate their position in the top half and maintain pressure on the clubs immediately above them as the campaign enters its final weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Cremonese vs Lazio, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cremonese vs Lazio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cremonese are without Jamie Vardy and F. Moumbagna through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Lazio head into this game missing a clutch of first-team players. Andrea Furlanetto, Samuel Gigot, Mattia Zaccagni, Mario Gila, and Ivan Provedel are all sidelined through injury. Matteo Cancellieri is suspended. No projected XI has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Cremonese have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five Serie A matches. Their only victory in that run came away at Parma, where they won 2-0. They drew 0-0 at Torino before losing to Cagliari, Bologna, and most recently Napoli, who beat them 4-0 on April 24. Cremonese have scored just one goal and conceded seven across those five outings, a record that reflects their struggles in front of goal and their defensive fragility.

Lazio have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw at Udinese on April 27 in Serie A. Before that, they beat Atalanta in the Coppa Italia and won 2-0 at Napoli in the league on April 18, their standout result in this run. Their only loss came against Fiorentina, who beat them 1-0. Lazio have scored seven goals and conceded six across these five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, played at the Stadio Olimpico on December 20, 2025 in Serie A. Before that, Lazio won 3-2 at home against Cremonese in May 2023, also in the top flight. Across the last four recorded meetings, Lazio have dominated, winning three and drawing one, and conceding just two goals in that span.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Cremonese sit 18th while Lazio are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cremonese vs Lazio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: