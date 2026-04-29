Today's game between Cienciano and Atletico MG will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cienciano vs Atletico MG are listed below. Viewers in the United States can access the match through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

Cienciano host Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with both sides knowing exactly what this match means for their place in the competition.

The Peruvian side come into this fixture sitting at the top of Group B, a position that reflects a solid start to their continental campaign. Their Copa Sudamericana form has been the backbone of their confidence, even as domestic results have been mixed.

Atletico MG arrive as the side with the most to prove. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Flamengo in the Brasileirao last weekend has left them under pressure, and their Serie A form has been inconsistent enough to make this trip to Cusco feel like a must-not-lose situation.

The altitude of Cienciano's home ground is a factor that has historically unsettled visiting Brazilian clubs, and Atletico will need to manage the conditions as much as the opposition.

With both clubs occupying the top two positions in Group B, this match carries real weight in determining who controls their own destiny in the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cienciano vs Atletico MG, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cienciano vs Atletico MG with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cienciano have not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further information.

Atletico MG are similarly without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and their projected XI is yet to be announced. Check back for the latest squad updates as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cienciano head into this match with a mixed but competitive recent record. Across their last five games, they have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with CD UT Cajamarca in the Peruvian Primera Division, a result that followed a 1-0 domestic defeat to Los Chankas. In continental competition, the picture has been brighter. A 2-0 win over Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana showed their ability to perform when the stakes are raised, and a 1-1 draw with Juventud de las Piedras before that underlines a side that is difficult to beat in this competition.

Atletico MG's recent form tells a more turbulent story. They have won just once in their last five matches, losing three times and conceding seven goals across those defeats. The 4-0 loss to Flamengo is the most damaging result, both in terms of the scoreline and the timing. Their only positive in the Copa Sudamericana during this run was a narrow 2-1 win over Juventud de las Piedras, which now makes this trip to Peru a critical test of their ability to respond under pressure.





Head-to-Head Record

CIE Last 2 matches CAM 0 Wins 2 Draws 0 Wins Atletico MG 1 - 1 Cienciano

Cienciano 0 - 0 Atletico MG 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two clubs have met twice in the Copa Sudamericana, with neither side managing to win. Their most recent encounter, in May 2025, ended 1-1 with Atletico MG as the home side. Before that, Cienciano held Atletico to a goalless draw at home in April 2025. The series is evenly poised, with both clubs yet to separate themselves across 180 minutes of football.

Standings

In Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, Cienciano currently lead the standings, with Atletico MG sitting directly behind them in second place. The gap between the two sides makes this a direct contest for group supremacy.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cienciano vs Atletico MG today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: