How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Cruzeiro with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 21 Nov 2026 - 19:00

Chapecoense host Cruzeiro in a Serie A fixture that pits a side fighting for the title against one already condemned to relegation. The match brings Cruzeiro back to Chapecó, where the two clubs met in the Copa do Brasil earlier this season.

Chapecoense's 2026 campaign has been one of sustained struggle. Vinicius Bergantin's side sit bottom of Serie A in 20th place, having won just four of their 34 league matches. Their relegation to Serie B was confirmed before this final run of games, and they have lost four of their last five in the league.

The club has also seen notable departures in recent weeks. Former Premier League winger Yannick Bolasie left by mutual consent after the drop was sealed, ending a 10-month spell in which he made 34 appearances and scored three goals.

Cruzeiro arrive in sharply contrasting form. Artur Jorge's side sit third in Serie A and have won five consecutive league matches, including a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in their most recent outing. They are firmly in contention at the top of the table with the season entering its final stages.

The visitors' recent run includes wins over Bahia, Atletico MG, and Remo, and they have not lost in the league since early October. With the title race still alive, Cruzeiro will be looking to maintain their momentum in Santa Catarina.

For Chapecoense, the focus now shifts to managing the end of their top-flight season with dignity before rebuilding for Serie B. Their final home game of the campaign brings a Cruzeiro side that will be difficult to contain.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chapecoense vs Cruzeiro live.

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