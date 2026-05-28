Today's game between Cerro Porteno and Sporting Cristal will kick-off at May 28, 2026, 6:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal are listed below. The match is available across several platforms, including Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, ViX, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi.

Cerro Porteno host Sporting Cristal in a Copa Libertadores Group F fixture that has real consequences for both clubs' continental ambitions. The Paraguayan side welcome their Peruvian opponents with the group standings tight and points at a premium.

Cerro sit top of Group F and arrive into this match on the back of consecutive wins. Their 1-0 victory away at Palmeiras last week was the standout result of their recent run, a result that confirmed they belong at the sharp end of this group.

Coach Ariel Holan has built a side that is difficult to break down and capable of grinding out results on the road. The challenge now is to defend their position at home and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Sporting Cristal come in third place, two positions below their hosts, and Ze Ricardo's side need a result to stay in contention. Their Copa Libertadores form has been inconsistent — a 3-2 defeat to Junior FC last week followed an earlier 2-0 loss to Palmeiras, and Cristal cannot afford another slip.

The Lima club did beat Cerro in the most recent meeting between these sides, a 1-0 win in April that showed they are capable of producing when it matters. That result will give them confidence, but Cerro on home soil is a different challenge entirely.

With the group entering its final stages, both teams know what a win here would mean. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Cerro Porteno head into this fixture without any confirmed injury or suspension concerns. Coach Ariel Holan has not released a projected XI at this stage, and no absences have been reported for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is finalised.

Sporting Cristal are similarly clear of any listed injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to Paraguay. Coach Ze Ricardo has not confirmed his starting lineup, and no team news has been provided for the away side. Further information will be published as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cerro Porteno arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a comfortable 2-0 home win over Rubio Nu in the Division Profesional, and they backed that up following their famous 1-0 victory away at Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. They did suffer a 3-1 domestic defeat to Sportivo Trinidense in mid-May, but that result sits between two Copa Libertadores wins — over Palmeiras and Junior FC — that underline their continental quality. Cerro have shown they can perform at the highest level when the competition demands it.

Sporting Cristal's recent record is harder to read. They won just one of their last five matches, beating Asociacion Deportiva Tarma 2-1 in the Peruvian Primera Division last weekend, but that came after a 3-2 Copa Libertadores defeat to Junior FC. Earlier in the month they lost 3-1 at home to FC Cajamarca in the league, and a 2-0 Libertadores loss to Palmeiras in early May added to the pressure. A draw against Alianza Lima is the only other point of note in this run. Cristal have scored just six goals across these five games while conceding eight, a return that reflects their struggles for consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





These two clubs have met four times in the Copa Libertadores in recent years, with the head-to-head record finely balanced. The most recent fixture, played in April 2026, went to Sporting Cristal — a 1-0 home win that gave the Lima side a psychological edge heading into this meeting. Before that, Cerro Porteno won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Lima in May 2025, while the two sides drew 2-2 when Cerro hosted Cristal in April 2025. The series is tight, and neither side has established a dominant pattern, which makes the home advantage Cerro carry into this match all the more relevant.

Standings

In Group F of the Copa Libertadores, Cerro Porteno currently lead the table in first place while Sporting Cristal sit third, making this a direct contest between the group's top half and a side looking to close the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: