Premiership - Championship Group Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Falkirk will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Celtic vs Falkirk are listed below. In the United States, the match is available to watch live on Paramount+, which holds the rights to Scottish Premiership football.

Paramount+ offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial, giving you the chance to watch the game before committing to a paid plan. The platform also carries UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League coverage, making it a strong option for football fans.

Celtic host Falkirk at Celtic Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Hoops have been in strong form across recent weeks, putting together a run of results that has kept them firmly in the title conversation. A 6-2 dismantling of St. Mirren in the FA Cup was the most eye-catching display, underlining the attacking threat that Brendan Rodgers' side can produce when firing on all cylinders.

Falkirk arrive in Glasgow in a difficult stretch of form. Back-to-back defeats in the league, including a 3-6 loss to Rangers, have put pressure on the visitors ahead of this trip to the east end of Glasgow.

Celtic Park will provide a demanding atmosphere for a Falkirk side that has won just once in their last five outings. The Bairns will need to be organised and disciplined if they are to take anything from this fixture.

For Celtic, three points would consolidate their push in the upper half of the Premiership table. The home crowd will expect a performance to match the occasion.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic vs Falkirk live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Celtic vs Falkirk with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Celtic ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Falkirk's squad situation is similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data available. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Celtic head into this match in solid form, recording four wins from their last five games across all competitions. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-0 loss to Dundee United in the Premiership in late March. Since then, the Hoops have won three straight, including a 1-2 victory away at Dundee FC and a 1-0 home win over St. Mirren, before that emphatic 6-2 cup win. Across those five matches, Celtic have scored 13 goals and conceded six.

Falkirk's recent record makes for difficult reading. The Bairns have won just once in their last five, with three defeats and one draw also on the card. Their solitary win came at Motherwell, where they won 2-3 in the Premiership, but defeats to Rangers, St. Mirren, and a goalless loss to Dunfermline in the FA Cup have followed. Falkirk have scored seven goals in that period while conceding 12.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on February 1, 2026, when Celtic won 2-0 at home in the Premiership. Before that, Celtic won 1-0 at Falkirk's ground in January 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Celtic have won all five, scoring 16 goals and conceding three. That run includes two League Cup victories, one by 4-1 and another by 5-2.

Standings

In the Premiership table, Celtic sit third while Falkirk are sixth, meaning the home side hold a clear advantage in the standings as both clubs look to finish the season strongly.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Falkirk today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: