How to watch Belize vs Sint Maarten with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Belize take on Sint Maarten in Group 4 of CONCACAF Nations League B, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the standings and looking to avoid finishing the campaign on a low.
Belize come into this match without a win in their last four Nations League outings. Four straight defeats have left them third in the group, and another loss would confirm a difficult end to their campaign.
Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on November 15, a result that continued a run of poor form stretching back to late September.
Sint Maarten arrive in no better shape. They have lost all five of their last competitive matches, conceding heavily throughout. A 5-1 defeat to French Guiana on November 14 was their latest setback, and they sit bottom of the group.
The two sides met earlier in this group stage, with Belize claiming a 1-0 win on Sint Maarten's soil in September. Belize will look to repeat that result and at least finish the group phase with a measure of pride.
Read on below for all the details on how to watch Belize vs Sint Maarten live.