Today's game between Belgium and Tunisia will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Belgium vs Tunisia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium and Tunisia meet in an international friendly as both nations put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Belgium, this is a final opportunity to sharpen their combinations before a tournament campaign that opens against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 15. The Red Devils arrive in strong shape after beating Croatia 2-0 in their most recent outing, with Romelu Lukaku coming off the bench to score his 90th international goal and underline his importance to the squad.

Tunisia enter this match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Austria on June 1, a result that will have given coach and players plenty to think about. The Eagles of Carthage open their World Cup Group F campaign against Sweden on June 14 in Monterrey, before facing Japan and the Netherlands in what promises to be a demanding group stage.

Belgium carry genuine attacking quality into this fixture. Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Lukaku give them the kind of forward threat that can trouble any defence, and their 5-2 win over the USA in March demonstrated the firepower available to the coaching staff.

Tunisia, for their part, bring a disciplined defensive structure and the ability to transition quickly. Their record in recent friendlies has been mixed, but the squad's experience of major tournaments gives them a solid foundation heading into North America.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium vs Tunisia live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Belgium vs Tunisia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for this fixture. Confirmed injury and suspension information for both Belgium and Tunisia is not currently available. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads finalise their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Form

Belgium arrive in this fixture with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Croatia in a friendly on June 2, with Romelu Lukaku netting his 90th international goal from the bench. Earlier in their run, they beat the USA 5-2 in March and recorded a 7-0 win over Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying in November 2025. They drew 1-1 with both Mexico and Kazakhstan across that five-match stretch, giving them a W3 D2 L0 record.

Tunisia's last five matches tell a more inconsistent story. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Austria on June 1. They drew 0-0 with Canada in April before beating Haiti 1-0 in March. Two Africa Cup of Nations fixtures in late 2025 brought a 1-1 draw with Tanzania and a 1-1 loss to Mali, leaving Tunisia with a W1 D2 L2 record across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Belgium and Tunisia came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Belgium won 5-2. Prior to that, Belgium beat Tunisia 1-0 in a friendly in June 2014. The only other match in the dataset was a 1-1 draw at the 2002 World Cup, when Tunisia were the nominal home side. Across the three recorded meetings, Belgium have won twice and drawn once, scoring seven goals to Tunisia's four.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Tunisia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: