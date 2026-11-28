How to watch Atletico MG vs Vasco da Gama with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Canada Fanatiz Canada

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 37 29 Nov 2026 - 17:30

Atletico MG host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that pits seventh place against eleventh.

Eduardo Dominguez's side arrive short on wins and short on goals. They drew 1-1 with Corinthians in their latest league outing, and that came just days after a 2-0 defeat to Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana final.

The Copa loss was a painful way to end a continental run, and the league has offered little relief. Atletico MG have not won in their last five matches across all competitions.

Vasco da Gama travel with more momentum in the league, even after a 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino last time out. Pedro Emanuel's team won two of the three Serie A games before that, beating Internacional 2-1 and Chapecoense 2-0 away.

The record between the clubs leans towards the hosts. Atletico MG won the most recent meeting 1-0 in May and thrashed Vasco 5-0 in December 2025.

Here is how to follow the game, with everything on kick-off time and viewing options below.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Atletico MG vs Vasco da Gama is not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcast details are confirmed.

Team news & squads