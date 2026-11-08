How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a LaLiga fixture that carries real weight at the top of the table. Barcelona arrive as league leaders, with Atletico sitting second, and three points for either side would send a clear message in the title race.

Diego Simeone's side head into Sunday on the back of a 0-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, though they have been solid domestically, winning three of their last four league outings. The Metropolitano remains a fortress, and Simeone will look to his side's defensive organisation to frustrate a Barcelona attack in fine form.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona put six past Deportivo Alaves last weekend and followed that with a 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa in midweek. The Blaugrana are playing with confidence and carry genuine threat across the pitch, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha causing problems for every defence they face.

Off the pitch, the clubs' relationship has thawed considerably after a fractious summer dominated by the Julian Alvarez transfer saga. Barcelona president Joan Laporta leads a delegation to Madrid on Sunday, with both clubs' directors sharing a pre-match lunch as a public show of restored relations.

Barcelona's injury list adds a layer of intrigue. Jules Kounde, Dani Olmo, and Rodri are all sidelined, forcing Flick to reshape his options, while Atletico are without Cristian Romero at the back.

This is a fixture where the title race could shift meaningfully. Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has already admitted he wants both sides to drop points, which tells you everything about the stakes involved.

For details on how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona live, scroll down for TV channel and live stream information.

Live stream options for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona are listed below. You can watch via ExpressVPN if you are outside your home region and need to access your preferred streaming service.

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