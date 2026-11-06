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Liga MX
team-logoAtlas
Estadio Jalisco
team-logoPachuca
Watch it on ViX
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Atlas vs. Pachuca live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlas vs Pachuca
Atlas
Pachuca
Liga MX

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Atlas vs Pachuca in live Liga MX action today.

How to watch Atlas vs Pachuca with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
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  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Liga MX - Game Week 16
Estadio Jalisco

Atlas host Pachuca at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs as the season reaches its critical phase.

Hernan Crespo's side come into this match on the back of a strong result, having beaten Atletico de San Luis in their most recent outing to maintain their place in the top half of the table. The win followed a 4-3 thriller against Puebla, and Atlas will be looking to build on that momentum in front of their home support.

Pachuca arrive in form of their own. Benjamin Mora's side dismantled Tigres 3-0 in their last match and have also beaten CF America this season, showing they are capable of results against strong opposition.

Los Tuzos sit 12th in the Apertura standings, and a win at the Estadio Jalisco would do their playoff hopes a significant amount of good. For Atlas, holding fourth place means any slip could cost them ground on the clubs above them.

Crespo will know his side has the firepower to hurt Pachuca, but the defensive inconsistency that allowed five goals against CF America earlier in the run will need addressing. Mora, meanwhile, will fancy his side's chances of causing an upset on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlas vs Pachuca live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Atlas vs Pachuca Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Crespo

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