Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoArsenal
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news

Premier League leaders Arsenal can temporarily extend their lead at the summit of the division to eight points if they beat in-form Aston Villa in Saturday's early kickoff. It won't be easy, though, against an Aston Villa side under the tutelage of former Gunners boss Unai Emery. The Villans have won their last four EPL matches, and five of their last six. They've also won their last three league matches at home without conceding a goal. 

Mikel Arteta's visitors are unbeaten since an August defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Still, they've only kept one clean sheet in their last five outings across all competitions, which was last time out in a 2-0 success over Brentford. 

Can an injury-hit Arsenal pick up three points against one of the best sides in the country right now?

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match kicks off at 07:30 EST on Saturday, 6 December at Villa Park. 

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, you can catch this top-of-the-table Premier League clash via DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. 

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

Date, kickoff time, venue: 6 December, 07:30 EST, Villa Park in Birmingham

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestARS
40
M. Bizot
4
E. Konsa
2
M. Cash
14
P. Torres
12
L. Digne
44
B. Kamara
27
M. Rogers
24
A. Onana
7
J. McGinn
8
Y. Tielemans
11
O. Watkins
1
D. Raya
33
R. Calafiori
12
J. Timber
5
P. Hincapie
4
B. White
41
D. Rice
7
B. Saka
36
M. Zubimendi
11
G. Martinelli
10
E. Eze
14
V. Gyoekeres

4-2-3-1

ARSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is doubtful with a back injury. 

Arsenal team news

Arsenal remained without first-choice central defenders William Saliba and Gabriel for their defeat of Brentford. However, Frenchman Saliba could return in time for this. That is well-timed, given the news that new boy Cristhian Mosquera faces up to eight weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are long-term absentees. 

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

ARS

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

