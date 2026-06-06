Today's game between Armenia and Kazakhstan will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Armenia vs Kazakhstan is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Armenia host Kazakhstan in an international friendly, with both sides using the fixture to build momentum ahead of future competitive campaigns.

Armenia arrive at this match in difficult form, having lost each of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Belarus in a friendly in March, and they will be looking to arrest that slide on home soil.

Kazakhstan come into the game in a contrasting mood. Back-to-back friendly wins over Namibia and Comoros have given their squad a lift, and they will travel with confidence after going unbeaten in their last three matches.

The two sides have met before in this exact context. A friendly between the nations in June 2024 ended 2-1 to Armenia, so Kazakhstan will be seeking to settle that score.

For Armenian supporters, this represents a chance to see their side rediscover some consistency. For Kazakhstan, it is an opportunity to extend a positive run and test themselves against familiar European opposition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Armenia vs Kazakhstan live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Armenia vs Kazakhstan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Armenia, and Kazakhstan have also reported no absences at this stage. Projected lineups for both teams have not been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Armenia have struggled for results recently, losing all five of their last matches. Their record across those games reads zero wins, zero draws, and five defeats. The heaviest loss in that run came against Portugal in World Cup qualifying, a 9-1 defeat in November 2025. They also fell to Hungary twice and Ireland before losing to Belarus in their most recent outing. Armenia conceded at least once in every game across that stretch.

Kazakhstan have been more competitive, recording two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Comoros in a friendly on March 31, following a 2-0 victory over Namibia days earlier. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 with both Belgium and North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying, results that demonstrated their ability to hold their own against stronger opposition. Their only defeat in the five-game period was a 1-0 loss to the Faroe Islands in November 2025.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on June 7, 2024, a friendly in which Armenia won 2-1 at home. Across the five recorded head-to-head matches, Armenia have won four times with one draw and no wins for Kazakhstan. Armenia have scored nine goals in those five fixtures and conceded two, with the solitary draw coming in a 1-1 World Cup qualifier in October 2017.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Armenia vs Kazakhstan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: