Today's game between Albania and Luxembourg will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Albania vs Luxembourg is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Albania and Luxembourg meet in an international friendly, with both nations coming off June fixtures that produced defeats against stronger European opposition.

Albania have endured a difficult run of results. Sylvinho's side lost to Israel on June 3 in their most recent outing, extending a poor sequence that includes defeats to Ukraine and Poland. Their form over the past five matches shows just one win, and rebuilding confidence ahead of future commitments will be the priority here.

Luxembourg arrive in similar circumstances. Jeff Strasser's side fell to Italy on June 3, a 1-0 defeat that followed back-to-back wins over Malta in Nations League qualifying back in March. Those wins demonstrated that Luxembourg are capable of stringing results together, but they have yet to prove it against top-half European sides.

Both teams arrive without the pressure of competitive points on the line, which gives each manager room to assess squad depth and experiment with personnel. For Albania, that means a chance to arrest a run of four defeats in their last five. For Luxembourg, it is an opportunity to respond quickly after the Italy loss.

The head-to-head history between these sides is sparse, with their last meeting coming nearly a decade ago. There is little recent reference point, which adds a degree of unpredictability to the fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Albania vs Luxembourg, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Albania vs Luxembourg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Albania ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details in the data at this stage.

Luxembourg are similarly without confirmed team news. No coach information, injury list, or projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both camps release further information.

Form

Albania have won once and lost four times across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Israel in a friendly on June 3, continuing a run that also includes losses to Ukraine, Poland, and England. Their only win in this period came against Andorra in World Cup qualifying. Albania have struggled for goals and consistency throughout this stretch.

Luxembourg have won two and lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Italy in a friendly on June 3. Before that, they recorded back-to-back wins over Malta in UEFA Nations League C qualifying, winning 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. Their other defeats in this run came against Northern Ireland and Germany, both in World Cup qualifying.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on June 4, 2017, when Luxembourg beat Albania 2-1 in a friendly. Across the last five recorded encounters, Luxembourg hold a narrow edge, with Albania's best result in the series a 3-0 win at Luxembourg in a 2007 European Championship qualifier. The two sides also met in 2010 and 2011 in European Championship qualifying, with Albania winning the 2010 fixture 1-0 and Luxembourg taking the 2011 meeting 2-1.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs Luxembourg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: