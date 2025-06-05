Where to watch NWSL in 2025 & how to stream live soccer games

GOAL's guide to streaming all the soccer action from the 2025 NWSL season, what channels you'll need and how much it'll cost

The 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season is well underway, having kicked off Matchday 1 back in mid-March, the season lasts all through summer and beyond, climaxing at the start of November when we will see who the league's champions are.

With 26 games to play throughout the gripping season, KC Current lead the race after 10 games, but anything can happen over the coming weeks and months, with the likes of San Diego Wave, Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit all in hot pursuit.

Pride are the current 2024 champions, having defeated Spirt in a close 1-0 victory, so there's everything to play for this season with the competition being so close!

If you're hoping to catch the remaining fixtures, GOAL has the ultimate guide to watching the highs and lows of the NWSL.

IMAGN

Which teams are competing in the NWSL 2025 season?

This season, there are 14 sides in competition with one another for the NWSL crown come winter.

KC Current San Diego Wave Orlando Pride Washington Spirit Portland Thorns Seattle Reign FC Angel City FC Racing Louisville FC Gotham FC North Carolina Courage Bay FC Houston Dash Utah Royals FC Chicago Stars

How to watch NWSL 2025 games live

There are a few different ways to tune into the live games this season, depending on which TV streaming provider you have or even if you just have an OD streaming service. Below are all the providers that broadcast live soccer games, but to have access to full coverage you'll need to have a more comprehensive package.

Provider Channel Paramount+ with SHOWTIME CBS Sports Network Fubo CBS Sports Network, ION DIRECTV CBS Sports Network, ION YouTube TV CBS Sports Network NWSL+ App broadcast Amazon Prime Video App broadcast

Imagn Images

TV subscriptions to watch live NWSL 2025 games

With various TV providers and streaming services offering different levels of NWSL coverage, the price points for each one varies a lot. Here's a look at the price ranges, from basic monthly ones to full package television deals.