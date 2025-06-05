This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Diego WaveGetty Images
Mike Williams

Where to watch NWSL in 2025 & how to stream live soccer games

TV Guide & Streaming

GOAL's guide to streaming all the soccer action from the 2025 NWSL season, what channels you'll need and how much it'll cost

Fubo

Fubo carries both CBS and ION, offering the most comprehensive overall coverage of the NWSL on the market.

DVR capabilities: 250 - 1000hrs

Simultaneous streams: 10

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$79.99

Get Fubo

The 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season is well underway, having kicked off Matchday 1 back in mid-March, the season lasts all through summer and beyond, climaxing at the start of November when we will see who the league's champions are.

With 26 games to play throughout the gripping season, KC Current lead the race after 10 games, but anything can happen over the coming weeks and months, with the likes of San Diego Wave, Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit all in hot pursuit.

Pride are the current 2024 champions, having defeated Spirt in a close 1-0 victory, so there's everything to play for this season with the competition being so close!

If you're hoping to catch the remaining fixtures, GOAL has the ultimate guide to watching the highs and lows of the NWSL.

Temwa Chawinga KC CurrentIMAGN

Which teams are competing in the NWSL 2025 season?

This season, there are 14 sides in competition with one another for the NWSL crown come winter.

KC CurrentSan Diego Wave
Orlando PrideWashington Spirit
Portland ThornsSeattle Reign FC
Angel City FCRacing Louisville FC
Gotham FCNorth Carolina Courage
Bay FCHouston Dash
Utah Royals FCChicago Stars
How to watch NWSL 2025 games live

There are a few different ways to tune into the live games this season, depending on which TV streaming provider you have or even if you just have an OD streaming service. Below are all the providers that broadcast live soccer games, but to have access to full coverage you'll need to have a more comprehensive package.

ProviderChannel
Paramount+ with SHOWTIMECBS Sports Network
FuboCBS Sports Network, ION
DIRECTVCBS Sports Network, ION
YouTube TVCBS Sports Network
NWSL+App broadcast
Amazon Prime VideoApp broadcast
Kennedy Fuller Angel City 2025Imagn Images
TV subscriptions to watch live NWSL 2025 games

With various TV providers and streaming services offering different levels of NWSL coverage, the price points for each one varies a lot. Here's a look at the price ranges, from basic monthly ones to full package television deals.

ProviderMonthly costPerks
Pararmount+ with SHOWTIME$12.99Low price, thousands of movies and shows
Fubo$84.99Full TV package
Amazon Prime Video$14.99Low price, thousands of movies and shows
DIRECTV Stream (Ultimate)$119.99Full TV package
YouTube TV$82.99Streaming TV package
NWSL+FreeLimited coverage but zero cost
Frequently asked questions

The NWSL's rule of 4 is where each club is allowed a maximum of four players under the age of 18, between their private entry list and roster.

The average wage an NWSL player is $65,000 a year. The minimum salary is reported at $36,400, with the top players earning up to $400,000 annually.

In soccer, often used within the WNSL, the acronyom SEI stands for Season Ending Injury.

In March 2023, Chloe Ricketts signed a three-year deal to play, when she was just 15 years and 283 days old. This made her the youngest ever player to sign an NWSL contract.