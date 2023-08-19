WATCH: Lisandro Martinez, that is awful! Man Utd defender nets bizarre own goal as he fails to make simple clearance to cap miserable defeat at Tottenham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez fluffed a simple clearance to put through his own net and cap a miserable 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Martinez own goal seals defeat

Fernandes misses sitter at 0-0

Postecoglou secures first PL win

WHAT HAPPENED? Already trailing Tottenham by a goal in north London, Martinez unwittingly put the finishing touch to a flowing move from the home side, diverting Ben Davies' sliced finish past Andre Onana when it appeared the ball was heading wide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United could have taken the lead when captain Bruno Fernandes was presented with a golden first-half chance. But it all went downhill after his horrendous miss as Spurs ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Facing questions of direction on and off the pitch, United will be hoping for a morale-boosting performance against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 2093 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 41% Manchester City

15% Arsenal

15% Manchester United

12% Liverpool

8% Chelsea

9% Other 2093 Votes