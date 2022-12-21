Lionel Messi wants PSG to show off World Cup trophy at Parc des Princes - but club worried about implications in France

Lionel Messi wants to show off the World Cup trophy at Paris Saint-Germain's next home match, but the club are reluctant to grant his wish.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Messi asked the club to let him hold the trophy in front of PSG's supporters, GOAL can confirm, but the club hierarchy are not sure about allowing him to show it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina talisman has finally won the one trophy that had eluded his grasp, enhancing his claim as the best to have ever played the game. But the club leaders' main problem is that he won the trophy at the expense of France, having beaten the previous world champions in a penalty shootout.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Furthermore, Messi's PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the final and the club are worried about the reaction that having the 35-year-old wave the iconic trophy around would provoke.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French champions resume their Ligue 1 campaign with a home game against Strasbourg on December 28.