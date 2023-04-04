Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo round two? Al Hilal submit CRAZY £350m-per-year offer for unsettled PSG star

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have offered Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Lionel Messi a contract that would pay him £350m per year.

The club's potential contract would nearly double the £177m Al-Nassr are paying Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Messi's PSG deal expires in June, and he is looking increasingly likely to leave the French capital, with Barcelona among the teams interested. However, the Blaugrana could be blocked by Financial Fair Play rules.

The Argentine reportedly wants to stay in Europe, despite interest from overseas.

MORE TO FOLLOW...