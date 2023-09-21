Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba forced out of Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC with early injuries

Lionel Messi was knocked out of Inter Miami's clash with Toronto FC as the Argentine suffered an apparent injury after only recently returning.

Messi suffers injury

Alba also forced out

Miami have cup final in just one week

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi lasted just 37 minutes in Miami's match against Toronto FC before removing his captain's armband and walking towards the sidelines to be replaced by Robert Taylor. Messi had only just returned to the XI, having missed the last two weeks due to international duty and an injury suffered against Ecuador.

Messi wasn't the only first half loss, though, as Jordi Alba was taken off with an injury three minutes prior as well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's injury could very well derail Miami's season, as the club has a U.S. Open Cup final against FC Cincinnati coming up on September 27. The Herons are also pushing for an unlikely playoff spot, and any significant Messi absence would almost certainly doom them this season.

The club played without Messi against Atlanta United over the weekend, but were crushed 5-1 without their superstar attacker.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MIAMI? Inter Miami are set to face a rival this weekend as they take on Orlando City.

