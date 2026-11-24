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Lille vs Bayern Munich: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille host Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Davide Ancelotti's hosts come into the game after a setback: Lille lost 1-0 to Lyon in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

The French club sit 35th in the Champions League standings. They last drew 0-0 against Bodö/Glimt in the competition.

Bayern arrive with injury concerns. Harry Kane is expected to be out for three to four months with a syndesmosis tear in his left ankle, while Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies are also unavailable.

Michael Olise is also a doubt for the game in France because of a bruised foot. Coach Vincent Kompany remains calm, saying he is not a fan of panic and wants to make a plan together.

Bayern are nevertheless better placed in the Champions League standings. They sit 13th and last won 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid.

Find the TV channel, live stream and kick-off time for the match below.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Lille and Bayern Munich?

Lille have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. Their latest outing ended in a 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon. Before that, Lille won 2-1 away to Rennes and 1-0 against Lens. They scored four goals and conceded three, keeping two clean sheets.

Bayern are unbeaten in their last five matches, with three wins and two draws. The record champions last drew 1-1 with 1. FC Cologne. Before that, Bayern beat Magdeburg 6-1 and won 2-0 away to Atletico Madrid. Across those five matches, they scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Line-ups

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Form

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head record

Lille vs Bayern Munich: Standings