The cancellation of the 2020 Ballon d'Or - which Robert Lewandowski would have likely won - clearly still plays on the Barcelona striker's mind.

Was runaway favourite two years ago

But award was cancelled after Covid

Benzema looks set to win 2022 edition

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ballon d'Or is, by far, the most important individual award in world football. Since 2008, it has been almost exclusively the property of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi which makes it so much more special for their rivals when they are in the running to win it. Robert Lewandowski looked set to get his hands on the award in 2020 but a decision was made to cancel it due to the delays around the world caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of Monday's awarding of the 2022 Ballon d'Or, the Poland captain made his frustration known whilst discussing the likelihood of Benzema scooping the accolade. He told Movistar Plus: “He’s probably one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, of course if they don’t cancel it, then probably he’s going to win this Ballon d’Or, yeah.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski was as good as nailed on to win the award prior to its cancellation in 2020. He scored 55 goals and put on 10 assists for Bayern Munich as they won the Champions League, the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. He was, however, able to make up for missing out on the Ballon d'Or by collecting FIFA's 'The Best' award and UEFA's Player of the Year award.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR THE BALLON D'OR? Messi will be forced to give up his crown as the holder of the award as he has not made this year's 30-man shortlist. The ceremony will take place on Monday and Benzema is the overwhelming favourite to win it for the first time after firing Real Madrid to La Liga and the Champions League last season.