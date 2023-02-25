Leicester City vs Arsenal : Lineups and LIVE updates

Table toppers Arsenal look to extend their advantage to five points when they travel to face Leicester

Arsenal travel to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City in a crucial clash for both the clubs.

A rampant display by Erik ten Hag's Manchester United saw Leicester City drop three points away from home in a crucial fixture as they host another Big 6 opponent.

Unfortunately for Brendan Rodgers. his team has failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous six encounters. The record is much worse at home with October being the last time the Foxes let no goals in raising multiple questions about Leicester's defense.

With the league leaders traveling to the King Power Stadium, Rodger's backline could have a long night against the likes of Martinelli, Saka, and Trossard.

Mikel Arteta's dream run in the Premier League season is not looking like it'll come to an end before lifting the illustrious title. A last-minute Jorginho strike saved the day for the Gunners who are vying for their first Premier League title in nearly a decade.

Despite facing a few hiccups since the World Cup break, the North London outfit are still on top of the English table and could extend their lead to five points from the chasing Manchester City if they win tonight.

Mikel Arteta would still know that Leicester City could produce shocks and would look to avoid any when his team travels to the King Power Stadium.

A victory against the Foxes would see them regain their 5-point advantage and recreate the 4-2 victory the last time the two sides locked horns.

Leicester City vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi; Tete, Praet, Barnes; Iheanacho

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Leicester City vs Arsenal LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures

The Gunners host Bournemouth and Everton on the 2nd of March and 4th of March at the Emirates. Arteta's men then return to European duty facing Sporting in the Europa League in the first leg of the Round of 16 match.