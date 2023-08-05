Staying put? Leeds 'desperate to keep' Tyler Adams as race for USMNT midfielder hots up

Leeds United are reportedly keen on retaining Tyler Adams amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Adams is in huge demand

Chelsea, Aston Villa keen to sign him

Leeds want to retain the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the USMNT midfielder has garnered massive interest from Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest. Although he is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained last season in March, with an expected return in September, his stock continues to rise.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Adams' release clause, reported to be around £20 million ($25m), which could make him an attractive option for various Premier League sides, Leeds' new American owners 49ers Enterprises remain optimistic about his stay and are "desperate to keep him" at Elland Road. Leeds want to make him the centre-piece of their footballing project and build a team around the midfielder.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea's primary midfield target is Moises Caicedo from Brighton but negotiations have stalled due to the club's reluctance to meet Brighton's £100 million ($127m) valuation, which has forced them to turn their sights towards Adams. It has even been speculated that the Blues could go ahead and sign both Caicedo and the USMNT international.

WHAT NEXT? For Leeds United, keeping Adams may be crucial in their pursuit of promotion back to the Premier League. However, it will be a tough task as it is believed that Villa are set to trigger the release clause in his contract in a bid to beat Chelsea to the USMNT star.