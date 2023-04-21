England captain Leah Williamson has shared her thoughts after being ruled out of the Women's World Cup with a serious knee injury.

Williamson suffers ACL injury

Has been ruled out of World Cup

Vows to be team's "biggest supporter"

WHAT HAPPENED? Williamson has opened up on how she's feeling in an emotional post on social media after sustaining an ACL injury during Arsenal's WSL clash with Manchester United. The Gunners have already confirmed Williamson will go under the knife and miss the Women's World Cup, and the England captain has admitted it's a tough blow to take.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Until I have the words to express my feelings properly I will struggle to verbalise them. The noise around the situation is loud and I need some quiet to let it all sink in," she posted on Instagram. "Unfortunately the World Cup and Champions League dream is over for me and everyone will think that's the main focus, but it's the day to day of what I'm about to go through that is the most draining of my thoughts.

"I had my tears and made my peace with it the night it happened and since then I have been following the steps I'm told to, in order to best help myself in the short and long term. Ultimately, I think it's just my time. In the past couple of years alone I have watched teammates beat serious illnesses and adversity with the biggest of smiles on their faces. I also hold perspective that globally there are much greater difficulties and therefore my circumstances right now are just that, circumstantial, and I've seen a lot worse."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williamson's injury is a huge blow to the Lionesses ahead of the tournament which they will enter as one of the favourites. Yet the captain has vowed to be the team's biggest supporter as she watches on from the sidelines.

"I haven't had a day since last October when I've walked on to the pitch without a physical or mental question mark over me, and that's professional sports. So now I have to listen to my body, give it what it needs and if everything happens for a reason, then we'll see what road this turn sends me down," she added. "I have given and will continue to give everything that my body, mind and heart possibly has to the Arsenal and Lionesses, I will still be there through thick and thin for all of my teammates and their biggest supporter. I feel your love and support, so thank you! All I ask is for a little bit of time and space to deal with all that is to come...Xxx"

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? England's first game of the World Cup is on July 22 against Haiti. The Lionesses will also face Denmark and China in the group stages.