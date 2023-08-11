Late twist in Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga as Tottenham 'revoke his permission to fly' to Germany - with England striker left waiting in his car for green light

Emmet Gates
HARRY KANE TOTTENHAM
H. KaneBayern MünchenTransfersTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueBundesliga

Tottenham have reportedly 'revoked Harry Kane's permission to fly' to undergo his medical with Bayern, leaving him waiting in his car for updates.

WHAT HAPPENED? Everything seemed to be on board between the two clubs and with Kane. The English striker was initially hesitant on joining Bayern, but changed his mind and the deal seemed a formality. Yet reports are now emerging that Tottenham are blocking the player to take a flight to Germany to undergo a medical and sign his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While this appears just to be another hiccup in an ever-evolving saga, it would be highly unusual at this stage if the deal fell apart.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane will almost certainly be a Bayern player, but it may take a little longer than most expected.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Harry-Kane(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Signing for Bayern will be the next step. There's little chance of the deal falling through at this point.

