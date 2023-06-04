Kylian Mbappe: I expect nothing from PSG

Kylian Mbappe said he expects "nothing" from Paris Saint-Germain as the striker failed to hide his disappointment after the club's final day defeat.

PSG beaten 3-2 by Clermont on final day

Mbappe scored penalty to clinch Golden Boot

Striker expressed his frustrations after the game

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe scored his 29th goal of the season in Ligue 1 to scoop the competition's top scorer award for the fifth year in a row on Saturday, but PSG still fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Clermont Foot. Christophe Galtier's side had already wrapped up the title and celebrated their second successive domestic crown after the game, but Mbappe wasn't entirely happy when quizzed on the general situation at the club right now.

WHAT THEY SAID: The French forward told Canal Plus: "What do I expect from PSG next season? No, nothing, I'm just here to play. I still have a contract, I come to play. The club is doing what it can, I'll just be happy with what the club is doing. The rest is none of my business."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG paid special tribute to Sergio Rico in their final game of the 2022-23 campaign, and Mbappe celebrated his 21st minute penalty by holding up the goalkeeper's shirt. Rico is still in intensive care after a serious horse-riding accident, but is now in a stable condition.

Mbappe added on Rico's health being far more important than matters on the pitch at Parc des Princes: "The most important thing was still the tribute to Sergio Rico. There are more important things than football. On the pitch, we were already champions, we could have lost 22-0 and it wouldn't have changed anything for us. We really had to pay tribute to Sergio, we are all affected, it has worried us all week. We will pray and send as many positive vibes as possible to get him out of this situation."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's comments come on the back of PSG's confirmation that Lionel Messi will leave the club as a free agent this summer. Neymar is also reportedly seeking a way out of Parc des Princes, having suffered abuse alongside Messi at the hands of the club's Ultras following the team's Champions League exit. Galtier's future in the managerial hot-seat is also in doubt, but Mbappe has insisted that he will see out the final year of his contract amid continued speculation linking him with Real Madrid.