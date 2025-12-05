How to watch Kentucky vs Gonzaga NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

For the fourth straight season, Mark Few’s Gonzaga squad will square off with the Kentucky Wildcats in a marquee non-conference matchup, this time under the bright lights of Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night.

The Bulldogs limp into this clash after getting thoroughly outplayed by Michigan in a 101-61 drubbing, a result that snapped their perfect start and knocked them down to 7-1. Kentucky isn’t exactly riding high either, coming off a narrow 67-64 defeat at home to North Carolina that pushed the Wildcats to 5-3 on the campaign.

These programs delivered a thriller last season, with Kentucky edging Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime. Fans will be hoping for another heavyweight showdown — minus the heartbreak.

Kentucky vs Gonzaga: Date and tip-off time

The Kentucky Wildcats will face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in an exciting NCAAM game on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Kentucky vs Gonzaga team news & key performers

Kentucky Wildcats team news

Kentucky comes into this matchup licking its wounds from a 67–64 defeat to North Carolina on Dec. 2. Otega Oweh paced the Wildcats with 16 points, but the Tar Heels stole the win thanks to a decisive late bucket by Derek Dixon. Despite leading by six with a little more than six minutes to go, Kentucky stalled offensively down the stretch and couldn’t close the deal.

The Wildcats still bring plenty of firepower, averaging 86.6 points per game while shooting just under 50% from the floor. Denzel Aberdeen and Oweh anchor the scoring load with 13-plus points each, and freshman big man Malachi Moreno has quickly made a name for himself by putting up 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per night. Collin Chandler adds another reliable scoring option at 11.8 points per game. With a balanced attack, a 61.3% success rate on two-pointers, and 19 assists per outing, Kentucky’s offense hums when everything’s clicking. Their depth lets them push the pace endlessly, but playing away from Rupp Arena in a neutral-site showdown in Nashville will challenge their composure and consistency.

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

Gonzaga’s latest outing was a night to forget—a 101–61 blowout at the hands of Michigan on Nov. 26. Tyon Grant-Foster was one of the few bright spots, posting 14 points and eight boards, but the Wolverines controlled the game from the opening tip. The loss halted Gonzaga’s seven-game roll and brought them back to earth after statement victories over Alabama and Maryland earlier in the week.

Even so, the Bulldogs still boast one of the most polished and explosive offenses in the nation. They pour in 90.8 points per game and connect on 50.5% of their shots, good for seventh-best in Division I. Graham Ike continues to bully opponents in the paint with averages of 15 points and 7.9 rebounds, while Braden Huff matches him with 15.8 points per contest and elite touch around the basket. Grant-Foster’s do-it-all skill set gives Gonzaga another dimension, and freshman Mario Saint-Supery has become a steady engine at the point, dishing over five assists per game. When the Zags get out and run, they’re nearly unstoppable, and their nation-leading 59.5% clip on two-pointers shows just how efficient they are around the rim.