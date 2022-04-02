Juventus & USMNT midfielder McKennie aiming to return from injury in April ahead of Nations League action

Weston McKennie is targeting a return to action in April, despite suffering a serious foot injury in late February.

The United States men's national team midfielder was not expected to play again this term after fracturing two metatarsal bones.

However, he is aiming to play again in the coming weeks after making good progress in his recovery.

What has been said?

Speaking to CBS Sports, McKennie said: "When I speak in terms of being back in April, in my head I would assume that would mean at minimum training fully with the squad.

"Obviously there's many factors in play here, many things I still have to overcome. But that's my goal right now, and based on how I'm progressing it seems pretty realistic.

"The ideal journey for me right now is to be back by April, play a couple of games before the season ends, and fly straight over to the Nations League."

When could McKennie return?

McKennie has not played since February 23, when he was injured in the final minutes of Juve's Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash with Villarreal.

The Turin side have eight Serie A games left this season plus a two-legged Coppa Italia semi final against Fiorentina, with McKennie aiming to play at least some part.

Beyond that, he is aiming to play for the USMNT as they aim to defend their CONCACAF Nations League title.

The competition begins this summer, with the first four matchdays taking place from June 2 to 14, before concluding in 2023.

