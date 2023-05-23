Justice for Vinicius Jr! Real Madrid star's red card rescinded and Valencia will have stand closed for five games following racist abuse

Vinicius Jr will have his red-card suspension rescinded after being racially abused by Valencia fans on Sunday.

Vinicius sent off for slap following racist abuse

RFEF will rescind red card

Valencia will also have one stand closed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid star was sent off after clashing with Hugo Dora in second-half stoppage time. A few minutes prior to the incident, he reacted angrily after being racially abused by Valencia supporters behind the goal. La Liga have been heavily criticised for their handling of the incident over the past few days, but the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) has now taken action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius will not be suspended following his dismissal while Valencia will also have the south stand at the Mestalla Stadium closed for a period of five games. In addition, the club - who have vowed to ban any supporters caught racially abusing the player for life - have been hit with a €45,000 (£39,000/$48,000) fine.

AND WHAT'S MORE: This means that Vinicius should be available for Madrid's La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti may opt to remove him from the firing line for the dead rubber.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti has insisted that Vinicius will not be leaving Madrid, despite the various incidents of racist abuse he has endured in Spain. Madrid have nothing left to play following their Champions League elimination to Manchester City, with Barcelona already securing the league title.