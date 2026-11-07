Klopp's defence dilemma! Boss turns to Jeltsch experiment as right-back options run thin

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has outlined his defensive strategy for upcoming Nations League fixtures, addressing depth at right-back alongside Philipp Treu. Klopp revealed plans to test youngster Finn Jeltsch in the role, while confirming his trust in centre-backs Malick Thiaw, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Jonathan Tah.
Klopp addresses right-back depth behind Philipp Treu
Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged squad depth constraints at right-back while detailing solutions for the upcoming international window. Following strong performances from Philipp Treu, Klopp is exploring tactical variations to ensure adequate coverage.
RB Leipzig duo Ridle Baku and Benjamin Henrichs remain key options, with Henrichs returning to fitness.
However, Klopp revealed an exciting tactical experiment involving versatile youngster Finn Jeltsch.
Jeltsch experiment to provide tactical flexibility
"First of all, you notice that this is a position where we don't have 40 players to choose from. That's why Pipo [Treu] did great in camp," Klopp explained. "We have both Leipzig players with Ridle Baku and Benni Henrichs. Benni comes back and looks really good."
"Beyond that, what we would like to see is Finn Jeltsch. Finn made an incredibly good impression in our training camp. He is a very good footballer, dynamic, and a smart guy."
"Our idea is simply to see him at right-back as well, because we have different build-up formations, whether we build up with a 3-2 or 3-1," Klopp added.
Trust in Thiaw-Schlotterbeck pairing and Tah load management
At centre-back, Klopp reaffirmed complete trust in Malick Thiaw and Nico Schlotterbeck while explaining Jonathan Tah's workload management at Bayern Munich.
"Nico Schlotterbeck unfortunately got injured in the first camp, and Malick Thiaw did unfathomably well. With Malick, he hasn't played three consecutive club games, but he did so well for us that we want him involved," Klopp noted.
Regarding Tah, Klopp clarified: "At Bayern, Jonathan Tah's workload is being managed. During this crazy phase they have, you have to rotate. Jonathan is a top centre-back, so despite rotation, we never thought about leaving him at home."
Solid foundation for Serbia and Netherlands tests
Germany's defensive unit faces two contrasting tests in Belgrade against Serbia and at home against the Netherlands.
Klopp's tactical flexibility in build-up play will be put to the test as he integrates versatile options like Jeltsch alongside established leaders.
The squad gathers in Herzogenaurach on Monday to fine-tune defensive structures ahead of Friday's kick-off.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.