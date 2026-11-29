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Como have reportedly revived their interest in signing Manchester United outcast Joshua Zirkzee on a low-cost January loan as Cesc Fabregas looks to bolster his depleted attack. The Serie A side are exploring a shared-wage agreement for the Dutch forward, though they face stiff competition from domestic rivals Napoli and Juventus.

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Injury crisis forces Como's hand

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Como are turning back to Zirkzee after a lengthy injury to Moise Kean disrupted their winter plans. Sporting director Carlalberto Ludi and president Mirwan Suwarso had initially ruled out reckless January spending, promising at most low-cost loans. However, with the Italy forward sidelined for several months and Anastasios Douvikas left as their sole central focal point, the board must act to protect their strong league and European campaign.

Fabregas admires Dutchman's fluid style

Como's shortlist already includes Rayo Vallecano's Sergio Camello, who is out of contract in June and valued at around €10 million for an early exit, alongside Sebastiano Esposito. With Napoli currently leading the race for Esposito, the Serie A outfit have shifted their attention back to a long-standing target in Zirkzee.

The former Bologna striker is a firm favourite of Fabregas, who saw his qualities up close on October 21 when Como thrashed United 4-1 in the Champions League at the Sinigaglia. His technical "zig-zags" between the lines and slick link-up play are viewed as an ideal fit for the Spanish coach's fluid system.

Loan deal suits all parties

At Old Trafford, Zirkzee has largely been reduced to a fringe role, only recently earning more minutes under Mauricio Pochettino, including a start in Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Brentford, due to Benjamin Sesko's absence. The forward would enthusiastically welcome a Serie A return to feel like a key figure again.

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Under contract until 2029 on roughly €3.5 million net per year (€1.75 million for six months), Zirkzee is only viable for Como if United subsidise his wages, fitting Suwarso's strict financial boundaries. Such a move would trim the Red Devils' wage bill while giving a €42.5 million investment the platform to rebuild his market value ahead of next summer.

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Tough battle awaits in January

Securing Zirkzee's signature will not be straightforward as Como face fierce domestic competition once the winter window opens. Napoli remain a major threat thanks to their strong relationship with the Dutchman's representatives. Juventus are also firmly in the mix, adding an intriguing transfer subplot ahead of Como's clash against the Bianconeri tonight.