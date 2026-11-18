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Como are considering a move in the winter transfer market after Moise Kean’s latest injury.

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Como, whose president is Indonesian Mirwan Suwarso, announced on Tuesday: "Following a problem that occurred during training, Moise Kean is undergoing further medical tests. The club’s priority is to support Moise in his recovery. Como 1907 will provide updates as soon as they have further information to share".

Kean, an Italian striker born in 2000 and formerly of Juventus, joined Como in the summer transfer window from Fiorentina on a €5 million paid loan with an obligation to buy set at €30 million, plus a further €5 million in possible bonuses. At the end of October, he underwent treatment on his shin at Dr Cugat’s clinic, which had set his recovery time at five weeks. The treatment failed to resolve the problem. New complications have since arisen, and he looks set to be out until at least 2027.

Il Corriere della Sera reports that Como are considering a replacement, because even the excellent Greek Tasos Douvikas, tied down to a new contract until June 2031, cannot play every match. Among the players linked with the side managed by Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas is Spanish striker Sergio Camello, born in 2001, of Rayo Vallecano. Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca is also one to watch.

Scamacca, born in 1999, a product of Roma’s youth system and formerly of Genoa and Sassuolo, is under contract with Atalanta until June 2028. Atalanta bought him from West Ham for €28 million plus a further €2 million in bonuses, beating Inter to his signing in the summer transfer window of 2023.

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Since then, Scamacca has scored 36 goals in 95 appearances for Atalanta, including three in 12 appearances this season.

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Since Maurizio Sarri arrived in the dugout, Scamacca appears to have lost his starting place to Montenegro international Nikola Krstovic.

Atalanta could decide to let Scamacca go in the next winter transfer window. He might welcome a change of scene to revive his fortunes, including with the national team.

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Italy head coach Roberto Mancini gave him only stoppage-time minutes in the Nations League match won 3-1 after coming from behind against France at San Siro, bringing him on for Pio Esposito.