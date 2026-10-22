'Us eleven versus 90,000!' – Jordan Pickford reveals greatest England games after World Cup drama

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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford revisited five of his most iconic international appearances, ranging from debut nerves to high-stakes World Cup drama. The Three Lions star highlighted historic penalty shootouts and playing in front of 90,000 hostile fans in Mexico.

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Pickford reflects on historic debut and Colombia shootout heroics

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford revisited the defining games of his international career, starting with his senior bow against Germany in November 2017. "My debut was unreal," Pickford recalled. "Probably one of the only times I’ve felt nervous going into a game. I’d worked towards that lifelong dream and finally making it was incredible."

The stopper also highlighted the historic World Cup penalty shootout win against Colombia in July 2018.

"To be the first England team to win a penalty shootout in so many years, it was special and it gave us that belief," he noted.

Goalkeeper recalls Spain triumph and scoring unique penalty

Reflecting on England's 3-2 victory in Spain in October 2018, Pickford praised the squad's developing mentality under Gareth Southgate. "Gareth talked about if we want to be a top nation in the world... we’re going to have to go to these places and start winning," Pickford stated.

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Pickford also remembered his rare goalscoring moment against Switzerland in the 2019 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off penalty shootout.

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"I think I was number six and it was a great feeling, hitting the back of the net... for me to do it – the only time taking a penalty so far in my career – it was a great moment," he revealed.

Pickford hails Mexico City thrillers as career pinnacle

Pickford selected England's dramatic 3-2 victory against co-hosts Mexico at the 2026 World Cup as one of his absolute greatest experiences. "It was mega," Pickford declared. "I knew it was us eleven versus 90,000 and I knew what type of game it was going to be. There aren’t many times in your career you’re going to go and play in the Azteca in a World Cup."

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Addressing the altitude and intense atmosphere, the keeper explained: "I’ve always been able to kick the ball far but to do it in Mexico, it felt like the ball wasn’t going to stop when I was kicking it!"

"Making big saves... me commanding my box was a big part in that game that got us over the line," he added.

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Three Lions icon looks back on lasting international legacy

Having built an exceptional record as England's most-capped goalkeeper at World Cup tournaments, Pickford views those high-pressure nights as unforgettable milestones.

"The game had everything," Pickford concluded regarding the Mexico victory. "Suffering in a good way to get the result was amazing and something we’ll look back on when we’re retired and go, ‘what a game that was’."

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Pickford remains a pivotal figure for England as the team builds towards future international objectives.