Another escape route for Jadon Sancho? More interested parties join Juventus and Borussia Dortmund in transfer pursuit of Man Utd outcast

Jadon Sancho's time at Manchester United appears close to an end, with several clubs showing interest in the outcast winger.

Juve and Dortmund show interest

Ten Hag refuses to take questions on star

Winger continues to train on his own

WHAT HAPPENED? With the prospect of reconciliation growing more unlikely by the day, focus has shifted squarely to the alternatives available for United and Sancho. According to Sky Sports, unnamed Turkish clubs have joined Juventus and former club Borussia Dortmund in enquiring about the possibility of taking Sancho on loan during the upcoming transfer window. Any deal is likely to be complicated by the 23-year-old's wages but United remain open to offers as they seek to draw a line under the saga.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho remains exiled from the first-team squad after a spat with manager Erik ten Hag came to a head after United's defeat to Arsenal in September. With Sancho adamantly refusing to apologise for the social media post which contradicted comments by his manager around poor performances in training, a move away from Manchester seems the logical outcome. Dortmund, where Sancho enjoyed four successful seasons before his big-money move to Old Trafford, appear to be the front-runners.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO AND UNITED? United could do with the manpower ahead of a week where they chase crucial Premier League and Champions League points before a Manchester derby next Sunday. But, as Ten Hag has shown before, he is not afraid to hold firm on a disciplinary issue.